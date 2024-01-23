Man shot, killed while outside his Gaston County home, police say

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A man was shot and killed over the weekend while he was outside his home checking on his property because his dogs were barking, the Gaston County Police Department said Monday in a news release.

Officers responded to 812 Stowe Lane in Gastonia at about 1:10 a.m. Sunday after reports of shots fired.

They got to the home where Gabriel Barrios Hernandez, 33, was found shot. He died from the injuries, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story.

