Matthews-based SellEthics Marketing Group moving HQ

STALLINGS, N.C. — A food sales company is moving its headquarters to Matthews and into Stallings, according to the Charlotte Business Journal.

The Union County Board of Commission approved incentives for SellEthics Marketing Group this week.

The company told the Business Journal that it has outgrown its current building in Matthews.

It said it wants to build a new office along Stallings Road and Richard Barker Drive.

The move will create 89 jobs with an average salary of $85,000.

