Matthews police look for 2 missing teens

MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Matthews Police Department is asking the public for two teenage boys who were last seen walking around Wineberry Court at 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Jaymar Christian, 13, was last seen wearing a light blue jogging set. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Colby Hager, 15, was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, green hoodie, and gray pants. He is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes.

Call the Matthews Police Department at 704-847-5555 or 911 immediately if you have any information.

