Meck County District 1 candidates discuss changes they’re pushing for

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — One Mecklenburg County race has two candidates split on activism and big issues.

Democrat Mecklenburg County Commissioner Elaine Powell says she won’t apologize for her parks advocacy, but Republican challenger Aaron Marin says the position requires a broader focus.

It’s the race for District 1 in the northern part of Mecklenburg County.

In the video at the top of the page, the Political Beat's Joe Bruno spoke with both candidates.

