CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina Department of Transportation has approved 187 permits for annual vegetation removal across the state since Adams Outdoor Advertising cleared out hundreds of trees in Plaza Midwood.

This includes 41 permits in Mecklenburg County — more than anywhere else in the state.

Adams Outdoor and Lamar Advertising hold most of the permits, with the most recent one being filed last week.

This comes as North Carolina recently changed its law to allow clearing within 500 feet of billboards. However, there is an exception. State law requires the preservation of dogwood trees.

The NCDOT has since ordered Adams Outdoor Advertising to remove the Plaza Midwood billboard after finding that the company violated its permit by illegally destroying dogwood trees in the cut zone.

©2026 Cox Media Group