Mike Bryant sworn in as new Mecklenburg County manager

Mike Bryant was sworn in as the new county manager of Mecklenburg County on Monday.

The ceremony took place at the Government Center Chamber, which was filled with attendees as Bryant took the oath of office and delivered a speech.

“They’re our most valuable asset. We can’t do anything without our county employees,” Bryant said, emphasizing the importance of the workforce.

Bryant, a longtime county employee, expressed his understanding of the challenges faced by day-to-day workers. He highlighted the significance of the county’s 6,400 employees in shaping the county’s reputation.

Bryant aims to collaborate with community partners to position Mecklenburg County as an “international” destination, although specific details of this plan were not disclosed.

He succeeds Dena Diorio, who retired after serving as county manager for 11 years.

