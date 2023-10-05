Missing Midland woman could be in Boone, sheriff says

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A missing 61-year-old woman was last seen Wednesday night at her Midland home, the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

Tara Snow is believed to be driving a 2001 white Toyota 4Runner, which was last seen around 5 a.m. Thursday in the Boone area.

She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Call the sheriff’s office at 704-920-3000 if you have information.

VIDEO: 3 killed in crash, including 12-year-old boy in Cabarrus County

3 killed in crash, including 12-year-old boy in Cabarrus County

©2023 Cox Media Group