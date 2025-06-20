Missing teen found in High Point, 1 man charged

HIGH POINT, N.C. — One man is facing charges after a teenage girl, missing from Pennsylvania for nearly a year, was found in his High Point home, according to a release from the High Point Police Department.

Police located the 15-year-old girl in the home of Joseph Rossomando, 32, on Monday.

Rossomando was arrested on over 15 charges of kidnapping, rape and human trafficking, police said.

He is being held at the Guilford County Jail in High Point without bond.

Police say the teen is safe and receiving support services.

