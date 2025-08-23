NC man sentenced to years in prison after defrauding millions from investors

CHARLOTTE — A North Carolina man was sentenced to 24 years in prison for defrauding 117 investors of at least $24 million, federal prosecutors announced on Friday.

William Lamar Rhew III, 39, orchestrated a Ponzi scheme where he promised investors significant returns but instead used their money to purchase luxury items, including fancy cars, a beach house, and a boat.

Rhew pleaded guilty in May to multiple charges, including wire fraud, money laundering, securities fraud, tax evasion, and failure to file a tax return.

