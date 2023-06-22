NC offers reward in deadly Gastonia shooting

GASTONIA, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced a reward for an unsolved deadly shooting that happened in Gastonia.
PREVIOUS STORIES:
- Gastonia mother still looking for answers after son fatally shot
- ‘I want justice’: Mother loses son after Gastonia house riddled with bullets
In a news release, Cooper’s office said the state is offering up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in a shooting that happened on May 5, 2020.
Police said Gavin Alexander Plyler, 24, was found shot on a couch at a home on East Park Avenue. He died from his injuries.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Gastonia Police Department at 704-866-6890, or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.
VIDEO: Gastonia mother still looking for answers after son fatally shot
©2023 Cox Media Group