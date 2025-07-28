NC SBI sends K-9 team to assist in Texas flood recovery efforts

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has sent four K-9 teams to Texas to assist with flood recovery efforts in the Hill Country region, according to WTVD, our partners in Raleigh.

Two teams departed from Asheville Regional Airport on Sunday morning, while the other two left from Raleigh-Durham International Airport later that day.

The SBI says the K-9 units are tasked with aiding search and recovery operations near Kerrville in Kerr County, where recovery needs remain urgent.

SBI Director Chip Hawley emphasized the importance of mutual support among states.

“North Carolina has been devastated by hurricanes and other natural disasters in the past, and our friends from many other states have always come to our aid,” Hawley said. “Now it’s our time to step up and help them out. It’s the right thing to do.”

The teams will be stationed in Kerr County for the next two weeks. The SBI plans to provide updates on their mission as they assist families searching for missing loved ones after the recent catastrophic flooding.

