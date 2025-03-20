New bill could bring first legal casino to South Carolina

SOUTH CAROLINA — A new bill is calling for the first legal casino in South Carolina, according to the Herald.

The proposal is called the I-95 Economic and Education Stimulus Act.

It would establish a gaming commission, which would allow casinos to be built in rural and economically distressed areas along I-95.

One developer has already proposed building a casino in Orangeburg County.

The proposal says private investment would fund the $1 billion casino, and it would generate more than $75 million in annual tax revenue.

However, the bill is still in committee. If approved, voters would have the final say in the referendum.

VIDEO: ‘It’s an exciting day’: Crews break ground on new Kings Mountain casino

‘It’s an exciting day’: Crews break ground on new Kings Mountain casino









©2025 Cox Media Group