New bill could bring first legal casino to South Carolina

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
SOUTH CAROLINA — A new bill is calling for the first legal casino in South Carolina, according to the Herald.

The proposal is called the I-95 Economic and Education Stimulus Act.

It would establish a gaming commission, which would allow casinos to be built in rural and economically distressed areas along I-95.

One developer has already proposed building a casino in Orangeburg County.

The proposal says private investment would fund the $1 billion casino, and it would generate more than $75 million in annual tax revenue.

However, the bill is still in committee. If approved, voters would have the final say in the referendum.

