‘No excuse for this’: 30 rounds fired at Burke County family’s home

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — After someone fired 30 rounds at a Burke County home, sheriff’s deputies are working to determine who is responsible.

It happened on Peaceful Lane in the Oak Hill community west of Morganton.

Burke County- sheriff deputies are trying to find the people responsible for firing 30-rounds at a families home west of Morganton. Some of those gunshots stuck the children’s bedroom. Hear from their mother today on channel 9 eyewitness news at noon and five. pic.twitter.com/HUTw3g1X8D — Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) June 30, 2023

Now, the mother and three children who live there are frightened to stay there at night. Several rounds struck the children’s bedroom.

Burke County sheriff’s deputies told reporter Dave Faherty both a rifle and a handgun were used to fire shots into the home, and said there may have been two shooters.

The mom showed Faherty one round after another that struck her family’s home. One of the gunshots went through two of the walls, striking a bunk bed where her 8-year-old daughter sleeps. She and the other children, who are 2 and 12 years old, weren’t home at the time, but she hasn’t slept there since.

“We’ve been here for about five years, it’ll be five years next month. And we’ve never had any problems with anything like this,” the mother said. “It’s peaceful out here.”

On Friday, Faherty could see the children’s bicycles feet from where the gunfire struck the mobile home.

The family believes whoever did this may have meant to target another home. Deputies said they don’t know any motive for the shooting and don’t know why the family would have been targeted.

Investigators said they collected 30 shell casings at the scene, more than half of which struck the home.

The family is hoping the people responsible are caught and they get some answers.

“It’s completely crazy because everybody gets along with everybody. We don’t mess with anybody. We’re a homebody. Three kids,” the mom said. “There’s no excuse for this.”

Sheriff deputies said they’ve never been called to that home before. They are canvassing the area hoping to find surveillance video that will identify the people responsible.

