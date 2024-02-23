Nonprofit brings awareness to Black Climate Week

CHARLOTTE — This week marks Black Climate Week, which is an initiative from The Solutions Project.

It is focused on the ways Black communities have experienced and continue to experience disproportionate pollution or risk from severe weather events.

In Charlotte, the nonprofit Sol Nation is marking the week with educational sessions focused on local issues, including air quality, mental health, and disaster response.

Sol Nation plans to hold a community cleanup on Saturday off Beatties Ford Road.

