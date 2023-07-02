North Carolina duo sets Putting record carding 16 hole in ones

History was made Thursday in the world of Putt Putt by a best ball team from North Carolina.

Richard Miller, Hudson, N.C. and Bryan Deal, Valdese, N.C. shot a round of 20 in a best ball tournament Thursday making an ace on all but two holes.

The duo had stretch of 10 straight hole in ones during the round.

Best ball tournaments are competitions where teams of two play a Putt Putt course and they log the lowest score of the team for each hole.

The venue of the Hickory Fun Center holds tournaments every Thursday from April until September but had never seen a score this low in the course’s 50 years of operation.

When asked, the two said they have hit a score of 19 multiple times this year as well but not in a tournament setting.

The team said they play for fun but will continue to shoot for an illustrious round of 18.

