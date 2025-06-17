North Charlotte neighborhood under lockdown

CHARLOTTE — Residents of a north Charlotte neighborhood are asked to stay inside after a large police presence was seen in the area Tuesday morning.

The incident began just after 4:30 a.m. near Pawpaw Lane, in a neighborhood off of Statesville Road.

Video shows a black car that hit a tree in the neighborhood and police going door to door with their guns drawn.

One suspect was taken into custody at the scene near Cochrane Drive.

