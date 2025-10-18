Officials ask for assistance identifying suspect in Morganton thefts

MORGANTON, N.C. — Morganton Public Safety officials are asking for help identifying a suspect in a theft.

Officials said a person seen in the above photo has been identified as being responsible for multiple thefts at Rutherford Electric in Morganton.

The suspect has reportedly stolen items such as chainsaws and tree rigging equipment.

Anyone who recognizes the individual has been asked to contact investigators at 828-509-3685.

