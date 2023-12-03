One person hospitalized after shooting near west Charlotte park

CHARLOTTE — Someone was shot near a park in west Charlotte early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened on Catherine Simmons Avenue near the intersection of I-77 and I-85 around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Most of the street borders Lincoln Heights Park.

MEDIC says the victim suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized.

Channel 9 asked CMPD whether there are any suspects in the incident and what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH: Authorities searching for man wanted for murder in Chester)

Authorities searching for man wanted for murder in Chester

©2023 Cox Media Group