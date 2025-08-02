Owner asks for help finding missing Lincoln County horse

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — One Lincoln County man has been on the hunt for his missing horse that he believes was stolen.

Bullet went missing in mid-July in the Vale/Northbrook area of Lincoln County. His owner, Michael Cabiness, said he believes Bullet may have been a target for theft because of an old leg injury.

“It seems like someone must have opened a gate and taken him,” Cabiness told Stolen Horse International. “Since none of my horses wear halters, I get the feeling whoever came for him was well-prepared. Bullet was probably the most likely target because of his leg injury from when his previous owners used him in competitions. That injury means he can’t run away to escape someone.”

Bullet has a buckskin color with a brand containing the letter “R” circled by a horseshoe.

Cabiness said Bullet seemed to disappear without a trace.

“There were no signs of damage to the fence,” he said. “Usually, if one of my horses leaves the pasture, I find hoof prints in the yard where they tried to get back in, but I saw none of that. It’s really as if he just vanished into thin air.”

More information about Bullet can be found on his Stolen Horse International webpage.

Anyone who spots Bullet should call Cabiness at 828-292-1571.

WATCH: Pet groomer arrested for alleged dog abuse in Mooresville

Pet groomer arrested for alleged dog abuse in Mooresville

©2025 Cox Media Group