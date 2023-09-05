‘Paint dust’ sends students home at Indian Trail school

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — Students at Union Preparatory Academy in Indian Trail had to go home abruptly Tuesday morning after an “unknown substance” was discovered.

The substance turned out to be paint dust, according to the school, but that still led to a virtual learning day for students.

A statement from Union Preparatory Academy said there was maintenance done in the gymnasium over the weekend, but the air ducts were left open, and the paint dust got sucked through the ventilation throughout the building.

The school said the building was undergoing a full cleaning, and classes would resume as normal on Wednesday.

