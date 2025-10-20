Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Plaza Midwood

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed after they were hit by a CSX train in Plaza Midwood Monday morning, according to MEDIC.

It happened around 10 a.m. on Central Avenue near Lamar Street.

According to a release from CSX, the pedestrian was on the tracks when the train came in contact with them.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and Charlotte Fire quickly responded to the scene and reported the person was killed.

There were no injuries to the train crew.

CSX is cooperating with local law enforcement as they complete the investigation.

Channel 9 is asking for more information on the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

