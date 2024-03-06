Pineville woman wins $150K in time for birthday

RALEIGH — Latonya Louden, of Pineville, got an early birthday present when she won $150,000 from a $5 scratch-off ticket, the N.C. Education Lottery announced.

“I was in disbelief,” she said. “I’ve never won anything like this.”

Louden’s fiancé bought the lucky Power Cashword ticket from B&M Food Service on Lancaster Highway in Pineville.

“I’ve never played that ticket before,” she said. “He likes the crossword games.”

Louden said she wants to celebrate her birthday win by buying a car.

“I might get an SUV,” she said. “Maybe an Audi or an Acura.”

She arrived Wednesday at lottery headquarters to claim her prize and after taxes, took home $107,251.

The Power Cashword game debuted in October with six $150,000 top prizes. Four $150,000 prizes remain to be claimed, lottery officials said.

