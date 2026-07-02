Plane crash near Lancaster under investigation

LANCASTER, S.C. — Police in Lancaster, South Carolina, say a small plane crashed early Thursday morning.

Channel 9 learned that the plane crashed near a scrap yard near West Brooklyn Avenue and Springdale Road.

Police haven’t released many details about the crash yet. We’re asking if anyone was hurt in the crash.

According to online flight records, a Beechcraft airplane owned by Pressley Aviation LLC was last seen flying near the crash site at 1 a.m. Flight records show the plane had been flying from Laredo, Texas and briefly stopped in Poplarville, Mississippi, Wednesday night before continuing to the Carolinas.

Pressley Aviation LLC is the business name for a flight school based out of Stanly County, North Carolina. It’s not clear who was flying the plane at the time of the crash.

Channel 9 reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board for more information on what caused the plane to go down.

The FAA told Channel 9 that two people were on board when the plane crashed around 12:45 a.m.

We have a crew on the way to the scene, and we’re expecting to learn more later Thursday.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

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