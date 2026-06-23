Teen shot at west Charlotte apartments

CHARLOTTE — A massive number of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department units responded to a shooting at a west Charlotte apartment complex on Tuesday morning.

A 16-year-old was shot in the leg and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the apartments on Parker Drive along Remount Road and near Wilkinson Boulevard.

Massive police presence seen at west Charlotte apartments

Officers were standing outside an apartment door as neighbors watched on.

A large portion of the parking lot was roped off with police tape, and several evidence markers were on the asphalt.

There is no word on suspects.

Massive police presence seen at west Charlotte apartments

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

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