Police: Victim robbed before murder at Charlotte motel, 4 suspects involved

CHARLOTTE — Police say one suspect is in custody in connection with a deadly shooting at a south Charlotte motel earlier this month, but three others are still on the loose.

The shooting happened on Oct. 10 at the Motel 6 on Wallingford Street. Channel 9 reported when the victim was found shot to death. He was identified as 53-year-old Ronald Neville.

On Wednesday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced that a suspect was arrested. He was identified as 32-year-old Ronnie Fewell.

According to court documents obtained by Channel 9, Fewell was allegedly seen on surveillance video with two other men walking to the victim’s room. The video shows the suspects “force their way into the room,” and they quickly leave after being in the room for several seconds. Police say one of the suspects came out of the hotel room holding a backpack.

Neville was found dead inside the hotel room, and homicide detectives began investigating.

Once detectives saw the video, they were able to identify one of the suspects as Fewell.

Detectives say four people are connected to the murder case. The other three suspects haven’t been publicly identified yet.

Fewell is facing charges of murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and felony conspiracy.

