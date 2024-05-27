Popular swimming area in Caldwell County being overrun, leaders say

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A swimming and fishing area in the Pisgah National Forest is getting a little too popular, leaders in Caldwell County are saying.

Sheriff’s deputies tell Channel 9′s Dave Faherty that the Wilson Creek area is getting so many visitors that they had to shut down the road that leads to it this past weekend.

Faherty found most of the nearly 140 parking spaces were filled up, and families were still arriving from as far away as Charlotte and South Carolina.

Because of the overcrowding, the sheriff’s office has assigned a half-dozen deputies to patrol the area on the weekends. That’s costing the county more than $100,000.

Another area of concern in the Pisgah National Forest is the amount of trash piling up along Wilson Creek. Caldwell County says last year it hauled away 35,000 pounds of garbage along the creek.

Monday morning, Faherty spotted overturned portable toilets. Deputies spoke about their concerns getting first responders through this area in an emergency.

“For those folks that need an ambulance or a fire truck or something like that, the roads are blocked and they can’t get through without an escort from us, and it’s just becoming a real problem,” said Maj. Kevin Bean with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

Tuesday, a meeting will be held with Keep Wilson Creek Wild and Scenic. County commissioners and Congresswoman Virginia Foxx will talk with the community to try and find a solution.

