Public input encouraged on proposed use of North Carolina disaster funds

CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency is seeking public input on whether or not to use federal funds to elevate homes in danger of flooding.

The money comes from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, which funds affordable housing programs and public housing restoration.

The plan would not add new revenue sources; instead, it would reallocate funds from other HUD initiatives to set aside $44 million to elevate those homes.

The department is accepting public comments through December 14.

For more information, visit https://www.rebuild.nc.gov/.

