Queens University’s director of athletics navigates cancer battle

CHARLOTTE — This weekend, the women’s basketball team at Queens University will honor the school’s Director of Athletics, Cherie Swarthout, in a special ceremony during its Play-4-Kay game. The game is part of a national movement that honors cancer survivors and is named after former North Carolina State coach Kay Yow.

Swarthout’s life changed in an instant when her doctors discovered a rare tumor. “You can fight it or you can lean into it,” Swarthout told Channel 9′s DaShawn Brown.

>> In the video at the top of this page, hear how Swarthout is able to keep a positive attitude through her darkest moments as she battles cancer.

