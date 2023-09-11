Relief efforts underway following devastating earthquake in Morocco

CHARLOTTE — The search for survivors continues following a devastating earthquake that hit the Town of Marrakesh in Morocco last week.

On Sept. 8, a magnitude 6.8 temblor killed more than 2,100 people. It was the strongest quake to hit the country in around 120 years.

The most recent aftershock to hit the region Sunday morning was a magnitude 3.9.

While it’s unclear if that will cause more damage, it has left many visitors on edge.

“All the walls literally felt like playdough, and the floor just felt as if it was melting underneath my knees,” said American tourist Rebecca Tremblay.

Channel 9 has learned that at least one person from Charlotte is among the survivors of the earthquake.

Charlotte resident Meghan Huffman told the Charlotte Observer that she was vacationing in Marrakech when the quake hit.

“I initially thought the hotel was under attack ... sirens were going off, the shaking went on for several minutes, but felt like hours,” Huffman explained.

The American Red Cross announced that it was en route to provide humanitarian relief to the area. The organization said it has teams on the ground and is planning to send more.

Channel 9 has reached out to Samaritans Purse to learn if it will be contributing to relief efforts as well.

