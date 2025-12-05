Richmond County Commissioners vote for new chair, vice chair

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C — Richmond County Commissioners voted to replace the board’s current chair and vice chair during their regular scheduled meeting, Tuesday.

Commissioner Jeff Smart is the new chair of the board, and commissioner Jason Gainey is the new vice chair. Smart replaces former chair Rick Watkins, and Gainey replaces former vice chair Andy Grooms.

Commissioner Jamie Gathings said he had some concerns with decisions Watkins made without the board’s approval. He said that is one reason he decided to nominate Smart for the position.

Smart had previously been chair of the board. Commissioner Justin Dawkins said he also voted for Smart and Gainey because he wanted new leadership.

Dawkins said their new roles started immediately.

