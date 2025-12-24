Road closed after house fire in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A road in Gaston County is shut down after a large house fire Wednesday afternoon, according to the Gaston County Office of Emergency Management and Fire Services

Firefighters were dispatched just before 1:30 p.m. to a home on Besstown Road that was fully engulfed in flames.

No one was found in the house, officials said.

Officials said the area of Besstown Road is closed as crews investigate the origin and cause of the fire.

