Road rage suspect, accused of shooting at vehicle, in custody after police standoff

A road rage suspect is in custody after a standoff Wednesday afternoon, Statesville police said.

A woman, who had her juvenile daughter with her, told police she got into a road rage incident near Martin Luther King Jr. Park with another vehicle. She pulled up to the National Guard Armory and called 911 as the other vehicle followed her into the parking lot.

The suspect got out of his vehicle, pulled out a handgun, and fired several rounds at the ground and in the direction of the woman’s vehicle. . One round struck the vehicle.

The mother and daughter were not injured in the incident, police said.

The suspect then fled the scene. Officers tracked the suspect’s vehicle down, which was parked next to a home on Fieldstone Circle.

They went to the home but the suspect, who police assumed had a gun, didn’t open the door. So, the police set up a perimeter and tried to get him to come out.

Nearly 15 officers with guns drawn surrounded the home, Channel 9′s Dave Faherty reported at about 4:15 p.m.

The suspect’s mother was on a police bullhorn trying to get her son out.

Police apprehended the suspect, who complied with officers’ instructions, without incident at about 5:30 p.m.

The suspect was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

Family members said he suffers from PTSD and is a former military service member.

The police are withholding his identity at this time.

The case is ongoing.

