Runners prepare for annual Around the Crown race on I-277

CHARLOTTE — The Around the Crown 10K is just days away. Runners will take off from Truist Field and run on Interstate 277 around Uptown on Sunday.

One national nonprofit is making sure it’s an event for all.

The Ability Experience pairs runners and people with disabilities so everyone can feel the accomplishment of crossing the finish line.

“While the athlete with a disability is kind of borrowing the legs of a runner, if you will, our able-bodied runners are borrowing the spirit and attitude and encouragement from our athletes with disabilities,” said Andrew Matznick, the executive director of The Ability Experience. “It really is a team effort.”

This is The Ability Experience’s first time joining the Around the Crown 10K. Still, they expect more than a dozen participants at the race on Sunday morning.

Channel 9 also caught up with Zach Myers, who’s running his first race in four years.

In 2019, he ran a marathon with his brother in Kiawah Island, South Carolina. He credits his brother’s run in the Boston Marathon with motivating him to run again.

“I got to go support him and see that, and it was really cool to be around that environment and just kind of made me want to back into that,” Myers said. “Because I’ve run a marathon in the past and I’d like to beat that time and continue to improve.”

The around the crown 10K starts at 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

