‘Save that money: Tax-a-thon in Uptown aims to help those making less than $64K

CHARLOTTE — Time is running out to get your taxes done, but this group in Uptown wants to help!

Community Link is hosting its annual Tax-a-thon on Saturday at its Uptown office. Anyone who makes less than $64,000 a year can get help filing both state and federal returns.

The president of Community Link hopes the service helps families put that money towards what they need instead of paying for tax help.

“We want people to save that money. They could go out and pay to have this service done,” Tamika Gunn says. “And it helps them to pay for household necessities that they may need.”

The Tax-a-thon runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Community Link location on East Fifth Street. It’s a first come, first served event.

Make sure to bring your tax documents, photo ID and social security card.

