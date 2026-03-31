SC lawmakers push to cut unprofitable majors at universities

SOUTH CAROLINA — Some South Carolina lawmakers want universities to get rid of unprofitable majors.

Every year, the General Assembly provides millions to public colleges and universities to ensure in-state tuition.

Now the state newspaper reports the House wants schools who accept that money to suspend new admissions for academic programs that consistently lose money.

Schools would have to use the money for programs in STEM fields.

It’s not clear if the Senate will support the plan.

WATCH: Advocate addresses proposed legislation on data center growth in SC

Advocate addresses proposed legislation on data center growth in SC

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