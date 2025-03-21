School bus driver cited for crash that nearly hit house in Lancaster County

Troopers cited a school bus driver in Lancaster County after a crash that sent half a dozen students to the hospital Friday morning.

Channel 9′s South Carolina Reporter Tina Terry learned that one of those students may have to undergo surgery after the crash.

It happened on Spirit Road Friday morning, and troopers say the bus driver was going too fast when the bus veered off the road.

“I have a cousin [who] stays down the road; she called me and said you need to come down here, you got a bus in the front yard,” Steve Dingler told Terry.

Dingler rushed to his brother’s house to see the Lancaster County school bus parked in the front yard. He says it was God’s hand that stopped the bus just in time.

“They could have even hit that tree. or the corner of the building, but it was His work there,” Dingler said.

Officials said 14 kids were on the bus, and they were headed to Andrew Jackson middle and high schools. Seven of them had to be rushed to the hospital.

“they were minor injuries, everyone transported has been released from the hospital except one,” said Lonnie Plyler, transportation and safety director for Lancaster County schools.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said they cited the bus driver for driving too fast for conditions.

The school district told Terry she’s on leave with pay as of Friday. She could face disciplinary action after an investigation from the district.

