Severe weather: Power outages, slick conditions across Charlotte metro
ByWSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — Roads were slick across Charlotte Thursday as icy conditions lingered in North Carolina’s mountain counties.
Channel 9 Meteorologist Danielle Miller spotted a massive downed tree in south Charlotte early Thursday morning.
As of 6 a.m., more than 200 residents near Seacroft Road were without power as Duke Energy crews worked on cleanup efforts.
The tree was completely uprooted and fell right onto nearby power lines after south Charlotte saw two and a half inches of rain over the past 48 hours. Thankfully, our team didn’t see any other damage to properties near the tree and crews said they hoped to have power restored to residents by 9 a.m.
Channel 9′s Mark Taylor was monitoring multiple traffic issues across the metro Thursday morning, including a crash on on Independence Boulevard at Briar Creek Road and a downed pole on Nations Ford Road.