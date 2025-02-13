CHARLOTTE — Roads were slick across Charlotte Thursday as icy conditions lingered in North Carolina’s mountain counties.

>> CLICK HERE for the latest forecast from Severe Weather Center 9

Channel 9 Meteorologist Danielle Miller spotted a massive downed tree in south Charlotte early Thursday morning.

As of 6 a.m., more than 200 residents near Seacroft Road were without power as Duke Energy crews worked on cleanup efforts.

0 of 13 Severe weather: Power outages, slick conditions across Charlotte metro Channel 9 Meteorologist Danielle Miller spotted a massive downed tree in south Charlotte early Thursday morning. Severe weather: Power outages, slick conditions across Charlotte metro Channel 9 Meteorologist Danielle Miller spotted a massive downed tree in south Charlotte early Thursday morning. Severe weather: Power outages, slick conditions across Charlotte metro Channel 9 Meteorologist Danielle Miller spotted a massive downed tree in south Charlotte early Thursday morning. Severe weather: Power outages, slick conditions across Charlotte metro Our Channel 9 photographer was live at the scene of downed pole on Nations Ford Road that was impacting traffic in south Charlotte. Severe weather: Power outages, slick conditions across Charlotte metro Channel 9 Meteorologist Danielle Miller spotted a massive downed tree in south Charlotte early Thursday morning. Severe weather: Power outages, slick conditions across Charlotte metro Channel 9 Meteorologist Danielle Miller spotted a massive downed tree in south Charlotte early Thursday morning. Severe weather: Power outages, slick conditions across Charlotte metro Channel 9 Meteorologist Danielle Miller spotted a massive downed tree in south Charlotte early Thursday morning. Severe weather: Power outages, slick conditions across Charlotte metro Our Channel 9 photographer was live at the scene of downed pole on Nations Ford Road Thursday morning. Severe weather: Power outages, slick conditions across Charlotte metro Channel 9 Meteorologist Danielle Miller spotted a massive downed tree in south Charlotte early Thursday morning. Severe weather: Power outages, slick conditions across Charlotte metro Channel 9 Meteorologist Danielle Miller spotted a massive downed tree in south Charlotte early Thursday morning. Severe weather: Power outages, slick conditions across Charlotte metro Channel 9 Meteorologist Danielle Miller spotted a massive downed tree in south Charlotte early Thursday morning.

The tree was completely uprooted and fell right onto nearby power lines after south Charlotte saw two and a half inches of rain over the past 48 hours. Thankfully, our team didn’t see any other damage to properties near the tree and crews said they hoped to have power restored to residents by 9 a.m.

Channel 9′s Mark Taylor was monitoring multiple traffic issues across the metro Thursday morning, including a crash on on Independence Boulevard at Briar Creek Road and a downed pole on Nations Ford Road.

>> Follow updates on WSOC’s Live Traffic Map

As of 6:30 a.m. Thursday, ongoing power outages were impacting more than 11,000 Blue Ridge Energy customers across five counties in North Carolina, mainly in Ashe County.

Ice concerns lingered throughout the region. Schools in Avery County were on a two-hour delay Thursday, and Ashe and Watauga County schools were closed.

Stay with Channel 9 for the latest severe weather coverage.

WATCH BELOW: Crews work to restore power in the mountains

Crews work to restore power in the mountains

©2025 Cox Media Group