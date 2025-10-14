Taco Bell employee killed in Indian Trail shooting, deputies say

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A man has died following a shooting at a Taco Bell in Indian Trail around 8:45 p.m. on Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, they arrived within minutes after the shooting had taken place.

Deputies said the victim was a Taco Bell employee, and the incident seemed to be targeted.

The restaurant and surrounding area were secured, and the Taco Bell will remain closed while the investigation continues.

Deputies said they are actively searching for a suspect in this case, and no other injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789 or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

VIDEO: Accused killer back in jail as debate grows over repeat offenders released from jail

Accused killer back in jail as debate grows over repeat offenders released from jail

©2025 Cox Media Group