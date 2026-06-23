Solar trailers provide self-sustaining power at Bonnaroo

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina’s new mobile solar trailer hit the road this past week, providing power for festival goers at Bonnaroo.

The trailers are a partnership with the Department of Quality and the disaster relief organization, Footprint Project.

They’re equipped with solar panels and batteries that can provide self-sustaining power if there is a prolonged outage.

The technology was tested as temporary charging stations at the Tennessee music festival.

The trailers returned to western North Carolina, where they’re stationed with community responders, including the local food bank or fire departments.

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