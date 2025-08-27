South Carolina secures funding for school resource officers in every public school

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced on Wednesday that final funding has been secured to place an armed, certified, full-time school resource officer in every public school in the state.

In 2018, McMaster prioritized the placement of full-time school resource officers in each of South Carolina’s 1,283 public schools. At that time, there were only 406 full-time SROs statewide, his office stated in a news release. Since then, the General Assembly has steadily increased funding to expand the program.

The management of the SRO program was transferred from the Department of Education to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) at the governor’s request to ensure greater coordination and efficiency.

At the start of the 2024-2025 school year, 1,106 schools had a full-time SRO, leaving 177 schools without coverage.

This year, the General Assembly appropriated $29.4 million to fund a full-time SRO in every remaining school.Since receiving funding in July, SCDPS immediately awarded funding for 58 new SRO positions.

“I am proud to help ensure law enforcement has the tools they need to succeed, because in South Carolina, supporting our schools and law enforcement has always been a top priority,” said S.C. Sen. Shane Martin in a news release. “That’s why, when we saw the need to place a resource officer in every school, every senator supported it unanimously, and the House passed it as well. Now, the funding is there, we just need the right officers to fill the roles.”

On Aug. 5, SCDPS released an Open Solicitation for the remaining 119 positions, which will be filled as school districts are able to staff them throughout the year.

VIDEO: Gov. McMaster has no timeline to implement limits on SNAP benefits

Gov. McMaster has no timeline to implement limits on SNAP benefits

©2025 Cox Media Group