State, local governments receive millions for opioid-related programs following settlement

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina has received more than $220 million to fight the opioid crisis this week.

Attorney General Josh Stein said the funding came from settlements his office won against corporations that helped create or fuel the crisis. In addition to past years, the state and local governments have earned about $335 million.

Stein says every bit of the funding will be invested in the people.

“Every cent of this money will go to helping local governments and the state combat the opioid crisis,” he said. “I’m pleased that we were able to secure these funds to help people across North Carolina get treatment and get healthy. I am excited to see how municipalities invest locally to get their people healthy.”

The state will be given $43,457,579, and local governments will get $176,787,053 from this fiscal year’s payments to fund opioid-related programs.

(WATCH BELOW: Gaston County to host forum to discuss fentanyl, opioid use)

Gaston County to host forum to discuss fentanyl, opioid use









