Steve Clifford to transition from Hornets head coach

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Hornets’ head coach Steve Clifford coached his final game Sunday before moving on to an advisory role in the team’s front office.

The Hornets wrapped up the regular season Sunday with a win at Cleveland.

After battling with injuries for the second straight year, Charlotte finished near the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Among the bright spots this year was rookie forward Brandon Miller, who was named the best rookie in the conference for three straight months.

“You’ve got to be good on offense,” Clifford said. “You’ve got to be good on defense and I think this group is built that way. I think the drafting of Brandon Miller is huge because he’ll be good at all of it.”

Clifford said his new role is still being defined based on the needs of the front office and the next head coach.

