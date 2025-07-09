Stolen car chase ends in crash on I-77, suspect arrested

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A man has been accused of leading deputies on a wrong-way chase down Interstate 77.

According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, the incident on Tuesday began after they received a tip about a stolen car from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

This is when Chauncee Platt drove the wrong way onto Interstate 77 in Richburg before crashing near the Fairfield County line.

Platt was eventually arrested and is facing several charges.

