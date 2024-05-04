Strawberry Festival canceled due to threat of inclement weather

FORT MILL, S.C. — Saturday’s Strawberry Festival in Fort Mill has been canceled because of the threat of inclement weather, town officials announced Friday night.

It’s the first time that town officials were forced to cancel in the festival’s 15-year history.

The town said it’s received concerns about keeping people safe in the rain, especially with the threat of lightning.

Fort Mill officials are disappointed but thank everyone for understanding.

VIDEO: Friday night’s forecast

Friday evening's forecast with Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens

