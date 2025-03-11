Superintendent of North Carolina Schools to visit schools across the state

NORTH CAROLINA — The Superintendent of North Carolina Schools will be visiting schools across the state to hear from residents.

According to the Hickory Record, it’s Mo Green’s first term, and he’s holding listening sessions with parents, students, and school staff.

He plans to stop at Hibriten High School in Lenior on March 18 and Harold Winkler Middle School in Concord on March 26.

Both sessions are expected to start at 6 p.m.

