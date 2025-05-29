This lab is testing whether your house can stand up to a hurricane

RICHBURG, S.C. — This hurricane season, your home could take a beating from strong winds, high flooding, and maybe even hail. It’s important to make sure your home is built to fight through any severe weather.

Channel 9 Meteorologist Keith Monday took a tour of a facility in Richburg, South Carolina, with a goal of doing just that. What better place than a facility that can create their own hurricanes? Welcome to the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety.

“It’s actually one of the largest wind tunnels in the United States,” said Rachel Gauthier

Gauthier is the science content producer and meteorologist with IBHS, and she walked us through some of the massive test chambers on their campus used to re-create severe weather conditions.

“You wouldn’t think down this country road behind some trees that there’s a massive facility like this, but this IS a unique one-of-a-kind facility right here in the Carolinas,” she said.

The Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety was formed in 1992 after Hurricane Andrew devastated South Florida with the goal of finding ways to make homes stronger and to be able to withstand some of the worst that Mother Nature can throw at us.

“Our goal here is to test different building materials. To put them to the test, to replicate those real-life natural hazards that real homes undergo in the real world,” Gauthier said.

She says they can recreate real life conditions from category 3 hurricanes with winds up to 130 mph.

“We’re able to test things like shingles and siding, windows and doors. Even car ports and attachments to see how they stand up to the winds that hurricanes produce,” she said.

The research done at the IBHS lab has shown them that the strength of your roof is the first line of defense when it comes to storms.

Now, we all get nervous about how our homes will hold up in a storm, but Gauthier says there a few simple things we can all do to prepare our home.

“So simple things like maintaining your gutters, that’s a big one we tell people. Clean out the leaves and tree debris. You want the rain that comes from a tropical system to hit your roof, flow into the gutters and away from your home. Another big one is trees do a lot of damage, we saw that last year with Helene. Trees do a lot of damage. Trim back any branches that overhang your roof. Any dying or stressed trees, get a look at those and trim those back away from your home if you can do that,” Gauthier said.

“We talk about wind-driven rain a lot that comes from tropical systems. When you have that rain blowing for an extended period of time, that rain can make its way into openings in your house, particularly around windows and doors. Sealing up those gaps and cracks can keep that water out of your house.”

If you do these simple things and keep up with your home’s maintenance, hopefully the next time we see a tropical system in our area, your home will be able to weather the storm.

To find out more about how to make your home stronger against what Mother Nature can throw at us, click this link.

What if your insurance denies a hurricane claim?

If your insurance denies your claim, remember that you can appeal it. If you do and still lose, you can always hire your own adjuster. Both Carolinas require them to have licenses, so make sure you search those.

Just know this:

According to the homeowner advocacy group United Policyholders, you may have to pay an adjuster up to 15% of what the insurance company ends up giving you.

If all else fails, you may want to file a complaint with your state’s department of insurance and/or talk to a lawyer.

NC: https://www.ncdoi.gov/consumers (Halfway down on the right, click “Look Up An Insurance Agent.”)

SC: https://www.statebasedsystems.com/solar/index.html

(VIDEO: Lawmakers consider bill to ease floodplain rules for rebuilding after Hurricane Helene)

Lawmakers consider bill to ease floodplain rules for rebuilding after Hurricane Helene

©2025 Cox Media Group