Trump to sign ‘big, beautiful bill’ on Independence Day

CHARLOTTE — President Donald Trump is expected to sign a comprehensive budget bill Friday, following a lengthy debate in the House of Representatives.

The “One Big Beautiful Bill,” which prioritizes tax breaks for the wealthy and increases funding for border security, faced extensive discussion and a significant delay in the voting process. The House debated the bill for hours Thursday night, before passing with a narrow 218-214 vote.

The bill introduces $4 trillion in tax cuts, impacting Medicaid and reducing food assistance.

“With the Big Beautiful Bill, we’re going to make this country stronger, safer, and more prosperous than ever before and every American is going to benefit,” House Speaker Mike Johnson said.

Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries delivered a record-breaking speech in opposition to the bill.

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein expressed his disapproval, stating that the bill will have devastating consequences for the people in North Carolina.

“We cannot simply accept these harmful impacts,” Stein said.

Trump is expected to sign the bill into law at 5 p.m.

VIDEO: North Carolina’s clean energy sector raises alarm on cuts in ‘Big Beautiful Bill’

North Carolina’s clean energy sector raises alarm on cuts in ‘Big Beautiful Bill’

©2025 Cox Media Group