Tuckaseegee Elementary School leader named Charlotte-Mecklenburg Principal of the Year

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced its 2026 Principal of the Year on Friday.

LaTresha Wilson, principal of Tuckaseegee Elementary School, was named the 2026 Principal of the Year during a surprise event at Tuckaseegee Elementary School on Friday.

Officials said Wilson was selected for her dedication, leadership, and impact on the school community.

“When [staff and students] become confident, they become inspired, and that’s where I’m able to push them beyond limits that they knew were possible,” Wilson said.

Wilson said her journey to becoming a principal began while serving as an assistant principal at Paw Creek Elementary School. She said she realized the significant impact a principal can have on a school community.

She said she believes that good principals must love people, have passion for their work, and serve as both inspiration and motivation when times get tough.

District leadership joined the Tuckaseegee Panther family on Friday to surprise Principal Wilson and celebrate her achievements and contributions to the school community.

WATCH: ‘Just surreal’: Lawyer turns life around after troubled past

‘Just surreal’: Lawyer turns life around after troubled past

©2025 Cox Media Group