US Bank opens retail branches in Huntersville, University City

CHARLOTTE — U.S. Bancorp opened a Huntersville branch last month, with another in University City debuting this week — marking its first locations north of center city.

The bank anticipates adding another Charlotte branch in South End next year as it continues to buiLd a local Retail presence.

The Huntersville branch at 9145 Sam Furr Road opened on Aug. 28, with an official ribbon-cutting event scheduled for Sept. 20. The branch at 8420 University City Blvd. is in a soft opening as of Monday, with a grand-opening event on Oct. 25. Both locations are full-service branches, offering consumer banking, mortgage, wealth management and small-business services.

The Huntersville branch differs from the University City location in that it features a digital discovery center showing customers how to use the bank’s online and mobile technology services.

“The Charlotte market is one that we are still committed to at U.S. Bank because we know it is a growing city,” said Ashley Cumberbatch, U.S. Bank’s branch banking market leader in North Carolina. “It’s an amazing place to work, to live, to have a family, and so at this point, we are still very committed to our expansion.”

