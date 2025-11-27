U.S. halts immigration requests for Afghan nationals indefinitely

WASHINGTON — U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has announced an indefinite halt on processing immigration requests for Afghan nationals effective immediately.

The halt in processing comes after the two West Virginia National Guard members who deployed to the nation’s capital were shot Wednesday afternoon just blocks from the White House.

The suspect in that incident has been identified as 29-year-old Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, according to the Associated Press.

Lakanwal entered the U.S. in 2021 through Operation Allies Welcome, a Biden administration program that evacuated and resettled tens of thousands of Afghans after the U.S. withdrawal from the country, officials said.

The decision to stop processing these requests is pending further review of security and vetting protocols, with the agency emphasizing that the protection and safety of the American people remains its singular focus.

The duration of the halt is described as ‘indefinite,’ leaving uncertainty about when processing might resume.

No details have been provided regarding how this decision will affect Afghan nationals who are currently in the process of immigration requests.

